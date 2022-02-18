Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 310,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,349. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 670,587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 281,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

