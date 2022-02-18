Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 310,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,349. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.52.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,414,000 after acquiring an additional 670,587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 281,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.