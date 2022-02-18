Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.04 to $1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $314.5 million to $346.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.75 million.Blucora also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.040-$1.520 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $19.53. 408,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,197. Blucora has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blucora from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 19,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 53,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 435,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 91.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

