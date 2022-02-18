Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 42,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 424,565 shares.The stock last traded at $19.46 and had previously closed at $18.78.

The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

BCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Blucora news, CEO Christopher William Walters purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,978 shares of company stock worth $796,083. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOR. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blucora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Blucora by 798.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Blucora by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Blucora by 81,261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $964.15 million, a PE ratio of -47.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Blucora Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

