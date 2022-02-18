Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Down 9.1% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) dropped 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $75.07 and last traded at $75.63. Approximately 1,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 623,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

BPMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1,340.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

