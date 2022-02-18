BMO Capital Markets Cuts Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Price Target to $13.00

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weber from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Weber stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. Weber has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weber will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weber in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weber in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

