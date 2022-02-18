Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Trading Up 0.2%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.60 and last traded at $89.55. 2,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.35.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average of $74.15.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

