Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in January

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
BONXF opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Bonterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.30.
About Bonterra Resources
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bonterra Resources (BONXF)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.