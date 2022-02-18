Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in January

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the January 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BONXF opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. Bonterra Resources has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

