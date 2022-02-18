BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9-$16.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.45 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.150-$4.600 EPS.

Shares of BWA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. 45,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,223. BorgWarner has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

