BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.9-$16.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.45 billion.BorgWarner also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.150-$4.600 EPS.
Shares of BWA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. 45,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,223. BorgWarner has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.33.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
