Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce Sells 1,956 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,956 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $85,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE BSX opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $946,812,000 after purchasing an additional 375,333 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,676,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $680,223,000 after purchasing an additional 564,197 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,962 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,899,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $420,515,000 after purchasing an additional 176,763 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

