Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

EPAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $390,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAY stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -113.26 and a beta of 1.37. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.21.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.