Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 233.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOUYF shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Get Bouygues alerts:

BOUYF opened at $37.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $33.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bouygues will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.