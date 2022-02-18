Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$249.64.

BYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Boyd Group Services to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE BYD traded down C$5.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$162.12. 212,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,607. The firm has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$161.11 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$189.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$219.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

