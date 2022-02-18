Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BYD. Raymond James raised Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$251.15.

TSE:BYD traded down C$3.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$163.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,479. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$189.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$219.83. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$162.83 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

