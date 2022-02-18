Brady (NYSE:BRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $47.13

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.13 and last traded at $47.23, with a volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Brady by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brady by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

