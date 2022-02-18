Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of BRC stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.80. 4,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brady by 16.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Brady by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Brady by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 137,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

