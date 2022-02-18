Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.12 billion-$32.12 billion.

BRDCY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgestone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

