BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
Several analysts have recently commented on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of BRSP opened at $9.09 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.71.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.
