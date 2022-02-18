BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Shares of BRSP opened at $9.09 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.