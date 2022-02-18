Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Short Interest Up 28.2% in January

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the January 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

EAT traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,269. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.59. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $925.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brinker International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,165 shares of company stock worth $1,218,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after acquiring an additional 144,310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,607,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,832,000 after purchasing an additional 90,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after purchasing an additional 61,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

