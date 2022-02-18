Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,364,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,773 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.33% of Broadcom worth $661,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $579.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $610.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.15. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $239.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

