Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will announce $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.54. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.11 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cboe Global Markets.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:CBOE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 222,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,032. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $94.41 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.65.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

