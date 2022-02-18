Brokerages Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. Conn’s reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.18 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

CONN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 375.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 59,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 399,850 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONN traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,856. The stock has a market cap of $632.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.41. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

