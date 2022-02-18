Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,241. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $126.03 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

