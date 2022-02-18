Brokerages Anticipate Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. Regulus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

RGLS stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 207,304 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,607,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 231,117 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

