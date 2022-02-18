Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

DLNG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

DLNG stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,327. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.