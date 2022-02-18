Brokerages Expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. Enterprise Products Partners posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,312,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,429 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,470. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

