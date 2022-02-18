Brokerages Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Veritone reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $13,176,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritone by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

VERI stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 335,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,271. The firm has a market cap of $561.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.01. Veritone has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

