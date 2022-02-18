Brokerages Set Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Target Price at $23.60

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of ASB opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Associated Banc has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.51.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $68,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $74,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,345 shares of company stock worth $570,793. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,498,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,023,000 after buying an additional 20,871 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,913,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,815,000 after buying an additional 1,796,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 714,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,690,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

