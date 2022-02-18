Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Target Price at $63.00

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, raised their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. 252,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.86. Belden has a twelve month low of $40.66 and a twelve month high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

