Brokerages Set BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT at $19.82

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.82.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.75. 265,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,619. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,080. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after buying an additional 45,965 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 263,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 119,407 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,920,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

