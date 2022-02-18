Brokerages Set Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Target Price at $23.33

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.20. Constellium has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 1,383.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

