Brokerages Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target at $6.36

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.36.

Several analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

ENDP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,836. The firm has a market cap of $710.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Endo International by 430.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,399,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Endo International by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Endo International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 52,535 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

