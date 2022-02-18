Brokerages Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target at $6.36

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.36.
Several analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th.
ENDP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,836. The firm has a market cap of $710.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $10.89.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
