Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Price Target at $142.33

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAC shares. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

PAC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.00. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $98.64 and a one year high of $154.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter worth $64,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

