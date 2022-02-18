Brokerages Set iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Price Target at $81.50

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get iRobot alerts:

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.3% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 50.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $60.61 on Tuesday. iRobot has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $134.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.07.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iRobot

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.