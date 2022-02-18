Brokerages Set OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Price Target at $70.00

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research firms recently commented on OMVKY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

OMVKY traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $45.51 and a one year high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.21.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

