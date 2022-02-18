Brokers Offer Predictions for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Aveanna Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.99 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony Strange bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Afshar bought 4,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

