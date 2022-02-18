Brokers Offer Predictions for Precision Drilling Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PDS. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

PDS stock opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $769.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.