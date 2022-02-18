Brokers Set Expectations for Ferroglobe PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ferroglobe in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $429.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

