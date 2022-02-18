Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,021,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,035 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of CMS Energy worth $120,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

NYSE CMS remained flat at $$62.40 during trading on Friday. 26,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,612. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.25. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.47.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

