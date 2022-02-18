Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,227,900 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 5,247.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,227,900 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $91,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,125,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 632,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,213,000 after buying an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy stock remained flat at $$79.14 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,412. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average is $76.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.32%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

