Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,881,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 381,455 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 0.6% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $155,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after purchasing an additional 57,506 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Welltower by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 63,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of WELL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. 103,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,622. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.94 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

