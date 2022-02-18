Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.97 Billion Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 130,335,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,274,000. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 28.6% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 100,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,953 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 973,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after acquiring an additional 86,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. 85,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,944. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $88.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

