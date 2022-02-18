Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases 188,800 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.08% of Spire worth $65,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 50.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Spire by 18.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

NYSE SR traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $63.05. 8,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,397. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Spire’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.