Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 47,200 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Extra Space Storage worth $32,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.07.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $188.62. 3,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,248. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.17 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.66. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

