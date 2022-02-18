BSCView (BSCV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $373.00

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. In the last seven days, BSCView has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. One BSCView coin can now be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BSCView has a total market cap of $126,786.67 and $373.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BSCView alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00045132 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.79 or 0.07121284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,401.66 or 1.00115738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00049585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00051466 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003213 BTC.

BSCView Profile

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCView and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.