BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners began coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$5.40 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERE.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$5.25 target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.42.

Shares of TSE ERE.UN traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.40. 111,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. The stock has a market cap of C$392.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.44.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

