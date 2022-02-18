Burton M. Goldfield Sells 2,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TNET opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.18.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 140.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 37,028 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter worth $743,000. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

