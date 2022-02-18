Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, "Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy."

BZZUF stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. Buzzi Unicem has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. The firm’s geographical segment Central Europe consists of Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe covers Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine and Russia. The company was founded in September 1999 and is headquartered in Casale Monferrato, Italy.

