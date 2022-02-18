Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

BYRN stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $215.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

