Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday.
BYRN stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The company has a market cap of $215.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94.
About Byrna Technologies
Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Byrna Technologies (BYRN)
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.