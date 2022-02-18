Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $215.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.