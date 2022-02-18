Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $215.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.46 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

