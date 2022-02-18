C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 50,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,013.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 273,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,802,000 after acquiring an additional 249,002 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $112.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.